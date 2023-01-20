Technology

Instagram introduces 'Quiet' mode: Here's how to use it

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 20, 2023, 06:33 pm 2 min read

Instagram's 'Quiet' mode may soon roll out in India

Instagram has started releasing new updates to improve the in-app experience for users in 2023. The Meta-owned app has added a 'Quiet' mode, which allows individuals to turn off notifications and send an auto-generated message to those who text in the meantime. Once you enable this feature, your profile's activity status will change to 'In quiet mode.' Here's how to use it.

Why does this story matter?

Instagram is introducing new features to give users more control. According to the social messaging platform, the 'Quiet' mode will "help users focus and set boundaries with friends and followers."

The new feature is currently available in the US, UK, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, and Australia. It is likely to arrive in other parts of the world, including India, soon.

Everything to know about the 'Quiet' mode

'Quiet' mode can be enabled for different time durations

Instagram's 'Quiet' mode will help users who don't want to get distracted by notifications in scenarios like studying, driving, online meetings, and more. Once you enable this feature from the 'Notifications' section, all the app-related notifications will be disabled, and an auto-reply will be sent to whoever texts you. Additionally, your profile's activity status will change "In quiet mode" to let people know.

Post-disabling it, a quick summary of notifications will be shown

Upon enabling the 'Quiet' mode, Instagram will turn off all the notifications related to your account. Likewise, when you disable the feature, a quick summary of missed notifications will be displayed so that you can view the activities that occurred in your absence.

The new add-on is fully customizable

Instagram's 'Quiet' mode is fully customizable. You can pick the times that work best for your schedule. Quiet mode can be used by anyone, but it is targeted at teenagers and working professionals so that they can manage their time in a better way. It will also be helpful for students looking for better strategies to focus on their studies during exam preparations.

Instagram has also added new ways to manage Recommendations

Instagram's new ways to manage recommendations will offer you more control over the content you notice on the platform. You can now hide multiple pieces of content in Explore feed, at once. Also, you'll now be able to hide specific words/hashtags, preventing the content related to them appear in your recommendations. This feature can be accessed using the "Hidden Words" section in Privacy settings.