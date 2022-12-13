Technology

Samsung releases One UI 5 for M32, F22, A51 5G

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 13, 2022

Samsung recently pushed Android 13-based One UI 5 to 5G-enabled Galaxy Tab S8 series

Samsung is on a quest to deliver Android 13 to all capable devices. After releasing the update for high-end smartphones and tablets, the brand has now turned its attention to budget and mid-range phones. The Galaxy M32, F22, and A51 5G are the latest devices to get the One UI 5 update. Users with these models can now download the firmware.

Everything to know about the update

The Android 13-based One UI 5 update for the M32 and F22 is currently releasing in India. Whereas the A51 5G is receiving it in some European countries. The firmware version is set to M325FXXU4CVK6 and E225FXXU4CVK4, for the M32 and F22, respectively, with a security patch from October 2022. The A51 5G has firmware version A516BXXU5EVL2 and the security patch from December 2022.

How to install the update on your device?

The One UI 5.0 introduces several tweaks to the user interface on the M32, F22, and A51 5G models. The update also brings a range of new features for UI customization and optimizes the performance of the above-mentioned Galaxy models. Users can update their phones by heading to the Settings app and navigating to "Software update" and clicking on "Download and install."

Samsung Galaxy M32

The Galaxy M32 sports a waterdrop notch design and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 800-nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It houses a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 6,000mAh battery with 15W charging.

The device gets a 64MP main camera

The Galaxy M32 gets a quad rear camera arrangement comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and 2MP (f/2.2) macro and depth sensors. For selfies, there is a 20MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Samsung Galaxy F22

The Galaxy F22 features a waterdrop notch design with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The device sports a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 600-nits maximum brightness. It draws power from a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 6,000mAh battery with 15W charging support.

It offers a 48MP primary shooter

On the rear, the Galaxy F22 flaunts a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and 2MP (f/2.2) macro and depth sensors. The device gets a 13MP (f/2.2) camera for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G

The Galaxy A51 5G sports a top-centered punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint reader. It gets a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The device is backed by an Exynos 980 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 15W charging support.

The handset boasts a 32MP selfie camera

In the rear camera department, the Galaxy A51 5G includes a 48MP (f/2.0) primary shooter, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. On the front, it gets a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.