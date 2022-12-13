Technology

An 88-ft asteroid is approaching the Earth today, says NASA

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 13, 2022, 04:55 pm 2 min read

The 2018 XU3 is moving at 37,149km/h (Photo credit: NASA)

An 88-foot wide asteroid, dubbed 2018 XU3, is heading toward Earth. According to NASA, it will make a potentially hazardous approach to our planet today (December 13). The space rock is hurtling toward Earth at an insane speed of 37,149km/h. It will get as close as 5.6 million km to us. The space agency's Planetary Defence Coordination system is closely monitoring the asteroid's trajectory.

Why does this story matter?

An asteroid collision with our planet can lead to severe consequences. It can alter the climate and wipe out an entire race. Also, its effect can last for years.

Space rocks pose a serious threat to living creatures. Therefore, a collision must be prevented at any cost.

Thankfully, we have agencies like NASA that are trying out a number of asteroid collision avoidance techniques.

2018 XU3 is moving at 37,149km/h

The 2018 XU3 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids, a group of Near-Earth objects (NEOs), which are named after the 1862 Apollo. NASA's planetary defense system has revealed that the 2018 XU3 is moving at a dreadful speed of 37,149km/h. The agency will continue to monitor the asteroid's path until it makes a safe passage.

It will approach us at 5.6 million km

Any object that comes within 7.4 million km of Earth's radius is typically classified as "potentially hazardous." The asteroid 2018 XU3 will pass our planet in dangerously close proximity. It will be as close as 5.6 million km. Despite being so near, the space rock is expected to pass by safely. However, unforeseen last-minute deflections might alter its course.

Nearly 28,000 asteroids have been identified

The Planetary Defense Coordination system of NASA is constantly on the lookout for near-Earth objects (NEOs). It uses space and ground-based telescopes for identification and issues an alert if NEOs pose a threat to the Earth. So far, the space agency has collected data on nearly 28,000 asteroids. Additionally, the defense body is looking into ways to prevent an asteroid strike.