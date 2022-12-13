Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 now available at just Rs. 45,399

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 13, 2022, 03:05 pm 2 min read

The Galaxy Z Flip3 comes with HDR10+ certification and 1,200-nits of peak brightness

The critically-acclaimed Galaxy Z Flip3 can be yours for just Rs. 45,399. The device is selling with a huge discount and exchange offer via Flipkart. If you have been planning to get your hands on a Samsung foldable, this offer is worth checking out. The device boasts an IPX8-rated body, 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED screen, 12MP dual rear cameras, and a range of new-age features.

Why does this story matter?

Samsung shied away from releasing the Z Flip2. However, when the brand returned with the next-gen Flip3, the device gradually became the world's bestselling foldable (in 2021), due to its distinct design and feature-rich setup.

Notably, the OEM controlled over 87% market in 2021, dominating the foldable category.

The Z Flip3 is a great option, especially considering this discount which is now available.

Everything to know about the deal

Galaxy Z Flip3 bears a price tag of Rs. 95,999 for its 8GB/128GB configuration. However, it is selling for Rs. 69,999. Also, with an exchange offer of up to Rs. 24,600 on Flipkart, the price can be reduced further to Rs. 45.399. There are also discounts worth Rs. 3,000 on purchases via IDFC FIRST credit cards, which makes the device even more affordable.

Galaxy Z Flip3: Let's recap the device's highlights

The Galaxy Z Flip3 sports a clamshell design with a punch-hole cut-out on the top center, thin bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It gets an aluminum frame and IPX8-rated water resistance. The device flaunts a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED main display with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the outer panel, it has a 1.9-inch (260x512 pixels) Super AMOLED cover display.

It is equipped with a 10MP selfie camera

The Galaxy Z Flip3 packs a dual rear camera arrangement which consists of a 12MP (f/1.8, OIS) main sensor and a 12MP (f/2.2) 123-degree ultra-wide snapper. For selfies and video calls, it features a 10MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

The handset comes with wireless charging support

The Galaxy Z Flip3 houses a Snapdragon 888 processor, with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device is shipped with Android 11 (upgradeable to Android 13-based One UI 5). It houses a 3,300mAh battery that supports 15W wired, 10W wireless and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.