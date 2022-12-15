Lifestyle

How to develop healthy boundaries with news and social media

Dec 15, 2022

Information load can take toll on your mind

In this era of the information boom, it is difficult to keep yourself away from social media and news. There's a new notification every minute, we are always plugged in, and to a level where we start feeling burned out. This is why it is necessary to set a healthy boundary with social media and news to prevent information overload. Here are five tips.

Set your phone aside

Put your phone aside when you go to bed. This may seem difficult at first, but once you get used to it, you will start feeling a lot calmer. Program your phone to switch it off on its own after a certain period during the night. That way you'll be mentally prepared and allow yourself some time off from news overload.

Redirect your mind

Get conscious of your body while you are consuming news or social media content. If your body is showing signs of fatigue in the form of headaches or eyes drying up, it is time to turn off your phone and redirect your attention. Make a cup of tea, go out for a walk, or do anything to divert your attention from your phone.

Balance the negatives with hope

Consume the minimum amount of news you need to feel informed. If you've consumed too much negative news, immediately follow it up with something that gives you hope. News and social media will fill your mind with all sorts of junk. It is necessary to strike a balance with something productive or positive. Watch some cultural programs online, or follow some hopeful news.

Restore mind-body connection

Soothe your mind with activities you would like to do apart from just scrolling over your screen. Get out in the sun, listen to music, exercise, engage in household work, or do anything that gives you a sense of calmness. Practice mindfulness, recite affirmations, or do body awareness exercises. These activities allow you to fully restore your mind-body connection.

Be intentional with your phone's usage

It is easy to get trapped in the endless, anxious scroll when you have no other plans to keep yourself engaged. So, be intentional when you go to the Instagram reels section or tap on the news on Twitter. Make up your mind that you will only give 10 to 20 minutes to these apps and then get back to work.