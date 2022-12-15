Lifestyle

Beauty review: WishCare SPF50 Sunscreen Body Lotion

Beauty review: WishCare SPF50 Sunscreen Body Lotion

Written by Lahari Basu Dec 15, 2022, 05:51 pm 2 min read

We cannot stress the importance of sunscreen enough as it protects your skin against sunburn and prevents skin cancer. SPF(sun protection factor) represents a sunscreen's ability to protect against a specific portion of ultraviolet light. While for daily use, an SPF30 formula is good enough, an SPF60 formula or more is suitable for outdoorsy people. Here's our review of WishCare's SPF50 sunscreen body lotion.

All about SPF50 sunscreen body lotion

The body lotion is free of harmful toxins such as parabens, sulfates, mineral oil, and silicones. It offers OMC and oxybenzone-free sun protection a safe sun filter that does not harm the skin. It contains extracts of carrot seed and raspberry which have antioxidants and anti-inflammatory components that protect and repair your skin. Niacinamide in the formula acts as natural sebum balancer.

Some benefits to expect from the product

The broad-spectrum sunscreen lotion has a light, weightless texture. It claims to offer protection from harmful sun rays, and brighten and nourish your skin with intense moisturization and hydration. Regular usage can protect your skin from photo-aging, sun spots, and sun tan. Besides moisturizing and protecting you against sunburn the non-greasy formula does not leave a white cast like several products on the market.

Lives up to most of its claims

Using it during the dry winter months, I must acknowledge its claims of moisturizing and nourishing nature. It provides immediate relief from the feeling of skin tightness, making the skin soft without leaving a white cast or excessive grease behind. It evens out those cracked dry riverbed appearances on legs. However, it's difficult to determine its performance as sunscreen without using it during summer.

Should you buy this body lotion?

Since the lotion has an SPF of 50 you may use it extensively while traveling or while sunbathing at beaches. It does not leave a white cast - a major plus point and the broad spectrum SPF promises to provide you with more protection. And a 200ml bottle costs Rs. 499. If you're still on the fence about getting it, I say go for it!