Who was Jeremy Ruehlemann? Zara Model dies at 27

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 24, 2023, 12:34 pm 2 min read

Jeremy Ruehlemann modeled for brands such as Zara, John Varvatos, and Superdry, among others

The fashion industry mourned the death of young model Jeremy Ruehlemann. The news of the passing away of the 27-year-old model was announced by his friend Gianni Simpson on Facebook, reportedly. On Monday, renowned designer Christian Siriano took to Instagram to pay a tribute to Ruehlemann. Many others from the fashion world also poured in their condolences to Ruehlemann's family on his untimely death.

The late model was a known face for several popular fashion brands. He modeled for Zara, Superdry, John Varvatos, Macy's, and Atelier Cillian among many other renowned names. According to media reports, Ruehlemann's cause of death isn't known. He hailed from New Jersey. His lost post on Instagram was a behind-the-scenes image from Tommy Hilfiger's shoot which he uploaded four days ago.

Siriano called Ruehlemann his 'muse'

Recalling some of the most memorable modeling moments of Ruehlemann, Siriano shared a number of pictures of the late model along with a long post on Instagram. Calling him one of his muses, Siriano said Ruehlemann truly inspired him. "This is for Jeremy, the most beautiful man that gave so much love to everyone he met no matter what," he wrote in the post.

Ken Downing also paid his tributes

Apart from Siriano, other prominent personalities from the American fashion world also took to social media to pay their condolences to the late model. One of those included Ken Downing, the creative director of Halston. "Goodbye Sweet Jeremy. RIP Jeremy Ruehlemann. Love to your family who you adored, as much as they love and adored you. I am heartbroken," he wrote.

'If you met him...he'd have part of your heart forever'

Hung Vanngo, a celebrity makeup artist also mourned Ruehlemann's sudden passing away. Taking to Instagram, Vanngo wrote about how the late model was "one of those people that even if you met him once he would have a part of your heart forever." Renowned stylist Luis Rodriguez also shared a few snaps of Ruehlemann while condoling his untimely death.