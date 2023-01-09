Entertainment

Box office: Ravi Teja's 'Dhamaka' crosses Rs.100cr; others maintain pace

The December end and January start mark the Christmas-New Year holidays and this slot has always been beneficial to movies. In western countries, the holiday season starts a bit earlier giving movies extra mileage. This year we saw Avatar: The Way of Water creating rage at the global box office. Indian films like Ved and Dhamaka performed well but Cirkus tanked.

'Ved' trends look promising

Ved marked the directorial debut of Riteish Deshmukh and co-stars Genelia Deshmukh. This Marathi film has had a steady pace at the box office and is doing better than its first-week collections. This film is also the highest-grossing film of the on-screen pair of the married couple and has earned an overall Rs. 33 crore, earning around Rs. 6 crore on the 10th day.

'Avatar 2' maintained its pace

Avatar 2 was the most anticipated movie. From breaking records left and right to crossing the $1.5B mark, this movie has been minting money like no one else. In the third week, the film saw a dip on weekdays but gained momentum at weekends. As per India Today, the film has earned more than Rs. 450cr in India and around Rs. 14,060cr worldwide.

More about 'Avatar 2'

The James Cameron directorial is a visual spectacle and the cast includes Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang. The film is bankrolled by 20th Century Studios. In India, the film is available in English, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada. Cameron reportedly said that the film will earn profits only if it crosses the $2B mark.

'Dhamaka' crossed Rs. 100 crore in 14 days

Telugu mass entertainer Dhamaka starring Ravi Teja has been raking numbers at the box office. The film reportedly earned over Rs. 100cr at the global box office. The film achieved this feat in 14 days as reported by trade analyst Ramesh Bala. The film also stars Sree Leela, Sachin Khedekar, Praveen, Jayaram in pivotal roles. The mass entertainer has the signature Ravi Teja style.

'Cirkus' showed no improvement

Rohit Shetty's Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh was touted to bring Indian viewers to theaters but the film received negative reviews from critics and the traction was pulled by Avatar 2. The film was declared a flop and has earned Rs. 35.7 crore overall. The film did show some signs of incline during New Year's weekend but could not do wonders.

South Indian films to take over?

These films will have some time to add to the box office collections until the power-packed South Indian film releases during Pongal weekend. From Ajith's Thunivu to Vijay's Varisu to Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya and others are expected to pose good competition at the box office.