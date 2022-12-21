World

Imran's 'phone sex' audio goes viral; PTI cries foul play

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 21, 2022, 10:43 am 3 min read

His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), came out in defense of Khan and called the audio fake

Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan, has landed in a fresh controversy after purported audio clips of his "sex call" with two other women recently went viral on social media. His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), came out in defense of Khan and called the audio fake. The party also alleged this was another attempt to assassinate the 70-year-old's character.

Why does this story matter?

The audios mentioned above are the newest in several alleged leaked conversations involving Imran Khan since he was expelled from authority earlier this year and blamed the military establishment and the incumbent coalition government for conspiring against him.

Many Pakistani news outlets have claimed that the leaked audio clip is from Pakistan PMO (Prime Minister's Office), reported India Today.

More about the viral audio of Imran Khan

Pakistani journalist Syed Ali Haider initially posted the alleged audio clips of Khan on his YouTube channel, and the video is still available. As per reports, one of these audio clips dates back to 2008-09, evident from the talks referring to Musharraf, etc. Meanwhile, the other audio is believed to be recent, in which the unknown female states her "private parts are in pain."

No forensic probe in these clips: Haider

"There are many people who can impersonate Imran Khan. It might be one of them. There has been no forensic probe in these viral clips," journalist Syed Ali Haider was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. While the genuineness of the clips is still up for scrutiny, many journalists in Pakistan expressed their thoughts and alleged that the voice belonged to Khan.

Here's how Pak journalists reacted

Hamza Azhar Salam, a Pakistani journalist, took to Twitter and wrote: "Khan sb can do whatever he wants in his personal life but I hope he will stop presenting himself as some kind of role model Muslim leader for the entire Ummah." According to Daily Pakistan, journalist Mansoor Ali Khan alleged that he knows about the unidentified woman in the viral clips.

Social post of Pak journalist

Khan sb can do whatever he wants in his personal life but I hope he will stop presenting himself as some kind of role model Muslim leader for the entire Ummah. — Hamza Azhar Salam (@HamzaAzhrSalam) December 20, 2022

PTI's stand on the controversy

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf released a statement afterward and called the audio clips "fake." Dr. Arslan Khalid, PTI leader, stated: "Political opponents of the PTI chairman can't think beyond creating fake audios and videos."

Controversy follows Imran Khan

An alleged audio clip of Khan trying to buy lawmakers' loyalties went viral in October. In the clip, the former Pakistan PM can also be heard justifying his action before he was officially ousted in April in a no-confidence vote in Parliament. In another clip, he talks about a cipher message sent by Pakistan's ambassador to Washington in March this year.

2022 remains tough year for Khan

Since being ousted from power nearly nine months ago, Imran Khan has been rallying to gather people's backing and calling for PM Shehbaz Sharif's resignation. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) recently also disqualified Khan from holding any public office for the coming five years for hiding income received from selling state gifts, known as the Toshakhana case.