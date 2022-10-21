World

Pakistan's election commission disqualifies ex-PM Imran Khan for 5 years

Pakistan's election commission disqualifies ex-PM Imran Khan for 5 years

Written by Prateek Talukdar Oct 21, 2022, 04:13 pm 1 min read

Khan's party PTI is set to challenge the ECP's decision in high court

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified former Prime Minister Imran Khan for five years from holding public office on Friday. He is charged with concealing income from selling state gifts received from foreign dignitaries and submitting a false statement in the Toshakhana case. Khan is now set to lose his seat in the National Assembly and wouldn't be eligible to become an MP.

Context Why does this story matter?

This comes months after Khan was ousted from power following a no-confidence motion in the parliament.

The ruling coalition government had filed a case against Khan (70) with the ECP in August seeking his disqualification for failing to declare assets.

Lawmakers buy state assets at a discounted price and Pakistan's law doesn't bar leaders from selling them as well but concealing transactions is illegal.