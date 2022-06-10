World

Pervez Musharraf critical in UAE, organs failed beyond recovery: Family

Pervez Musharraf critical in UAE, organs failed beyond recovery: Family

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 10, 2022, 07:41 pm 2 min read

Pervez Musharraf has been put on ventilator support after his health deteriorated, says ex-Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry.

Pakistan's former military ruler General (Retired) Pervez Musharraf is critically ill at a hospital in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and his recovery seems impossible, said his family. His family tweeted that his organs have failed beyond recovery. Earlier, former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry also claimed that he has been put on a ventilator. Musharraf, 78, served as Pakistan's President from 2001 to 2008.

Family What did the Musharraf's family post on Twitter?

Following rumors about his death, Musharraf's family took to his Twitter account and stated his condition is critical and his organs were malfunctioning. The family said Musharraf is battling a longtime ailment and requested everyone for their prayers. "He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis)," read the tweet.

Statement Musharraf's son confirmed his illness: Chaudhry

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry, who served as Information Minister in the previous Imran Khan's government, claimed to have spoken with Musharraf's son who confirmed his condition. "I have just spoken to Gen. Musharraf's son Bilal in Dubai who confirmed that he (Musharraf) is on the ventilator," Chaudhry claimed. Some Pakistani media outlets earlier reported that Musharraf has passed away, however, the reports were quashed later.

Twitter Post Here's what Musharraf's family tweeted

Message from Family:



He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living. pic.twitter.com/xuFIdhFOnc — Pervez Musharraf (@P_Musharraf) June 10, 2022

Official Former military ruler's party on his health condition

Ifzaal Siddique, the President of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Overseas, which was founded by Musharraf, also responded to rumors, saying the former president is a little unwell but is completely aware. "General Pervez Musharraf is at home (a little) bit ill though, but fully alert as usual, please don't listen to fake news. Just pray for his good health, Ameen," Siddique claimed.

Details Why did General Musharraf shift to UAE?

Musharraf has been branded a fugitive in the murder cases of former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and a Red Mosque cleric. The former Pakistani president, who has been residing in the UAE since 2016, was also charged with treason for suspending the Constitution in 2007. The former military dictator fled to Dubai for medical treatment in March 2016 and has not returned since.