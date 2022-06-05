World

Islamabad on high alert after rumors of Imran Khan's assassination

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 05, 2022, 12:38 pm 2 min read

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has warned of aggression if anything happens to Imran Khan.

Security agencies have been put on high alert in Islamabad, Pakistan, and its surrounding areas amid rumors of an assassination plot being hatched against former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Section 144 has already been implemented in Pakistan's capital, according to a police spokesperson. He said gatherings had been prohibited in anticipation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Khan's scheduled arrival in Bani Gala.

Official What did Islamabad Police say?

"In view of the expected arrival of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Bani Gala, which is a residential area located in Islamabad, security in the area has been beefed up and a high alert has been sounded," Islamabad Police tweeted. However, the Police said they were yet to receive any confirmed information from Khan's team.

Security No gathering or congregation allowed in Bani Gala

Officials said the Security Division has deployed dedicated security in Bani Gala while no gathering or congregation is allowed as per orders of the District Magistrate. "Islamabad Police will provide complete security to Imran Khan as per the law and reciprocal cooperation is expected from Security teams of Imran Khan as well," the police added.

Details Current political situation of Pakistan

Khan has been attempting to corner the new government over the economic situation and inflation, both of which have recently worsened. PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary, a minister in the previous government, previously stated that Khan will be in Islamabad on Sunday. In April, Chaudhary stated that securities firms had disclosed a 'plot' to assassinate Khan.

Quote Khan's party also confirms about security alert

"After these reports, the former prime minister's security has been beefed up as per the government's decision," Chaudhary was quoted as saying by the Pakistan newspaper Dawn.

Reaction PTI warns of aggression if anything happens to Khan

PTI lawmaker Faisal Vawda had made similar claims of a plot to kill the then Pakistan's PM Khan for his refusal to "sell the country." Hassan Niazi, Khan's nephew, has threatened an "aggressive response" if Khan is assassinated. "Anything happens to our leader, will be treated as attack on Pakistan. Response will be aggressive - the Handlers will also regret," Niazi said.