Who is Kushboo Sundar, actor who recently alleged sexual abuse

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 06, 2023, 11:32 am 3 min read

Actor-politician Kushboo Sundar is in the news after revealing that she was sexually abused as a child. Learn everything about her

Tamil actor, producer, and politician Kushboo Sundar made an explosive revelation during a recent interview where she disclosed that she was sexually and physically abused by her father when she was eight. The actor-politician was in conversation with journalist Barkha Dutt and shed light on the abuse's ramifications and how she eventually fought back when she was 15. Here's everything to know about Sundar.

But first, read what Sundar told Dutt

Sundar said, "I think when a child is abused, it scars the child for life, and it's not about a girl or a boy. My mother has been through the most abusive marriage." "A man who probably thought it was his birthright to beat up his wife, children, sexually abuse his only daughter. At 15, I thought it was enough, and I started revolting."

Did you spot her in these Hindi projects?

The 52-year-old celebrity, in addition to being an actor, producer, and politician, is also a television presenter. Sundar has reportedly worked in over a hundred Tamil films, and most of her successful films came out in the late 1980s and 1990s. She has also been part of some Hindi films, too, such as The Burning Train, Meri Jung, Jaanoo, and Tan-Badan, among others.

Sundar worked in multiple successful South Indian films

Sundar's breakthrough role in South Indian cinema came in the form of Tollywood's Kaliyuga Pandavulu. She went on to work in several other blockbusters, such as Uthama Raasa, Maravan, Chinna Vathiyar, Vettri Vizhaa, Vaadaa, Ponnar Shankar, and Vegam, among others. After a break, she returned to the screens with Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe. She is believed to have worked in over 200 films across languages.

She has been part of 3 major political parties

After making a mark in showbiz, Sundar forayed into politics in 2010 and joined Karunanidhi's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). She was part of the DMK till 2014. She subsequently entered the Congress party and was with it for six years, during which she was known for her fierce criticism of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, in 2020, she joined the BJP.

Actor is married to actor-director Sundar C

Sundar was initially married to her actor Prabhu, and they had reportedly gone against his father Sivaji Ganesan's wishes to tie the knot. Once their relationship fell apart, she married actor, director, and producer Sundar C in 2000. He is known for directing films like Anbe Sivam, Arunachalam, Perumal, Iruttu, and Action, among others. They have two daughters together.