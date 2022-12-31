Entertainment

Year wrap: South stars who made a comeback in 2022

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 31, 2022, 04:30 am 2 min read

Take a look at South Indian actors who came back to the big screens this year

Though it might not look like it, we are just a day away from 2023! As 2022 is ending, a look back at what the entertainment industry has been for the year is truly splendid. While South Indian cinema ruled the box office this year, 2022 also saw the comeback of several South Indian actors. Let us look at some of them.

Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi

Veteran actors Kamal Haasan and Chiranjeevi made their comebacks to the big screens this year. Haasan, who was seen in Vishwaroopam 2 (2018) last, made his comeback after years with Lokesh Kanagaraj's action drama Vikram. On the other hand, Chiranjeevi made his comeback with Koratala Siva's Acharya. Before the emotional drama, Chiranjeevi's previous movie appearance was Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019).

Jr. NTR, Ram Charan

Telugu superstars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR made their comebacks with the pan-Indian historical fiction RRR, helmed by SS Rajamouli. Before RRR, Ram Charan was seen in the 2019 film Vinaya Vidheya Rama. 2018's Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava was Jr. NTR's movie before RRR. The 2022 magnum opus gave both actors global fame. It also starred Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in important roles.

Trisha, Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Trisha and Samantha Ruth Prabhu also made their comebacks this year. Trisha, who was seen in 2019's Petta before Ponniyin Selvan had a smashing comeback with the Mani Ratnam directorial. Prabhu, on the other hand, was last seen in 2020's Jaanu (not counting her cameo appearance in Pushpa) and she made it back to the big screens with Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

Ajith Kumar, Prabhas

Tamil star Ajith Kumar set the box office on fire with his Valimai this year. Before the H Vinoth directorial, AK's last onscreen appearance was in Nerkonda Paarvai (2019). Pan-Indian star Prabhas, who has a huge number of films in his lineup for release, had Radhe Shyam this year. Before the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial, Prabhas was seen in the 2019 action drama Saaho.