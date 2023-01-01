Entertainment

South Indian movies awaiting release in first half of 2023

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jan 01, 2023, 03:15 pm 2 min read

Take a look at the South Indian movies that will be released in 2023's first half

The year 2022 is over though it might not seem so. It has been an eventful one for South India, as many South movies turned out to be superhit ventures. There is more in the lineup for 2023. From Varisu, Thunivu, to Vaathi, take a look at the South Indian movies that are set to be released in the first half of 2023.

'Varisu,' 'Thunivu'

The year 2023 will start with a mega clash at the box office as Tamil stars Ajith Kumar and Vijay are set to lock horns on Pongal. Vamshi Paidipally's Varisu starring Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna will be released on January 12. On the other hand, AK's Thunivu directed by H Vinoth co-stars Manju Warrier, and it's reportedly gearing up for release on January 11.

'Waltair Veerayya,' 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'

Telugu movie Waltair Veerayya starring megastar Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles will be released on January 13 as a Sankranti special. The film has been directed by KS Ravindra, popularly known as "Bobby." Another Telugu film Hari Hara Veera Mallu starring Pawan Kalyan and Nidhhi Agerwal is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. The actioner will be released on March 30.

'Jailer,' 'Vaathi'

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer directed by Nelson Dilipkumar is anticipated to be released in April 2023. The film, bankrolled by Sun Pictures, has music by Anirudh Ravichander. The makers are expected to announce the release date officially soon. Dhanush's Tamil-Telugu bilingual drama Vaathi aka Sir will be released on February 12. The film is directed by Telugu filmmaker Venky Atluri.

'Ponniyin Selvan 2'

The second part of the Tamil magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan will be released on April 28. Directed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam, the multistarrer movie's sequel has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, "Jayam" Ravi, "Chiyaan" Vikram, and Karthi in the lead roles, among a host of other actors like Parthiban Radhakrishnan, Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, to name a few.