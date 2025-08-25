'Inspector Zende' trailer: Manoj Bajpayee-Jim Sarbh promise quirky crime thriller
What's the story
Netflix's upcoming film Inspector Zende, inspired by a true story, will premiere on September 5. The movie features Manoj Bajpayee as Inspector Madhukar Zende, a street-smart cop who solves impossible cases with sheer determination. The recently released trailer gives us a glimpse into an exciting cat-and-mouse chase between him and Jim Sarbh's character Carl Bhojraj (inspired by Charles Sobhraj).
Character dynamics
Cast and characters
In Inspector Zende, Bajpayee plays the titular character who is determined to catch Bhojraj, a slippery criminal. The film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Bhalchandra Kadam, Harish Dudhade, Onkar Raut, Bharat Savale, and Nitin Bhajan. Girija Oak and Vaibhav Mangale have been cast in pivotal roles. We are introduced to Interpol's most wanted criminal Bhojraj, and Inspector Zende who had caught him 15 years ago. Now, after Bhojraj flees from jail, Zende is assigned to the task again.
Behind-the-scenes
Bajpayee, director on film
Bajpayee spoke about his experience playing Zende, saying, "What fascinated me about Inspector Zende was that he wasn't chasing glory—he was just doing his job, yet caught one of the most notorious criminals twice." Director Chinmay D. Mandlekar added, "Inspector Zende's real-life chase had all the ingredients of a gripping film: a larger-than-life cop, a slippery antagonist, and an unforgettable era of Mumbai."