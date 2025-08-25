Who's Natalia Janoszek? '365 Days' star joins 'Bigg Boss 19'

The much-anticipated Bigg Boss 19 kicked off on Sunday night with host Salman Khan unveiling the contestants. Among them is Polish actor Natalia Magdalena Janoszek, who made a grand entrance by performing to Bollywood songs. At the premiere, she revealed her limited knowledge of Hindi and expressed excitement about her journey in the house. Here's everything you need to know about her.

Background Janoszek's early life and education Born in Bielsko-Biala, Poland, the 35-year-old Janoszek was drawn to performing arts from an early age. She started participating in local song and dance performances at three and later represented Poland at prestigious international festivals. Janoszek reportedly holds an MA in International Business from the University of Warsaw and has studied acting at New York's Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute.

Career Her modeling and acting career Janoszek's modeling career started at 16, leading her to participate in over 30 international beauty pageants. She won titles like "Best Dress" at Supermodel International (2012) and Tropic Beauty (2013). Her Bollywood debut came with Dreamz: The Movie (2013), followed by roles in Flame: An Untold Love Story and Chicken Curry Law. She was also a part of Housefull 5 and will star in Masti 4. The actor has also appeared in Netflix's 365 Days.