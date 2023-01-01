Entertainment

Tunisha Sharma case: Sheezan Khan's sisters condemn media trial

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 01, 2023, 02:51 pm 2 min read

Shafaq and Falaq Naaz issue statement condemning the media

Sheezan Khan's sisters Shafaq and Falaq Naaz issued a statement on Instagram condemning the media trial their brother is facing in connection with actor Tunisha Sharma's death case. The duo had earlier issued a statement urging people to respect their privacy and personal space. Khan was arrested after Sharma's mother filed a complaint against him. Sharma allegedly died by suicide on December 24.

Sisters' statement on Instagram

The sisters condemned the media reports for "dragging religion into the matter" and defaming them just because they practice a certain religion. They also wrote about how hatred for a religion is influencing people's opinions. They stated, "It breaks our heart how our silence has been understood as weakness. This is probably what they call 'Ghor Kalyug'." They urged people to use common sense.

Calling out the media trial

The Naaz sisters further questioned the media coverage based on "unreliable sources," adding, "The journalism standards of a certain section of media have stooped so low that it only functions based on TRP. And you are their consumer..." They also thanked some media portals that did sensible reporting. The statement concluded, "God bless Tunisha, and hope she's in a better place now."

Instagram Post

Judicial custody for 14 days

In recent developments, Khan has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days on charges of abetment to suicide. Earlier, a Vasai court had sent him to police custody for four days. While in police custody, he reportedly kept changing his statement and did not give any concrete answers regarding the reason for their breakup.

Alleged angle of 'love jihad'

Sharma's mother alleged that Khan had forced her daughter to convert to Islam. She also alleged that Khan was involved with several other women. She also stated that Khan used to consume drugs on the sets of Ali Baba. Earlier, BJP MLA Ram Kadam had said that all possibilities of 'love jihad' will also be inspected in this case.

From where it started

The autopsy reports have ruled out the possibility of murder as no injury marks were found. The pregnancy angle has also been ruled out. The investigations on abetment to suicide are on. Khan and Sharma had reportedly broken up recently and the latter was found hanging in the make-up room on the set of the TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.