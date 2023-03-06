Entertainment

Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Gary Rossington dies aged 71

Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Gary Rossington dies aged 71

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 06, 2023, 11:14 am 1 min read

Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Gary Rossington is no more

Gary Rossington, the last of the founding members of the rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, breathed his last on Sunday. He was aged 71. The sleek guitarist was known for his amazing riffs and the news of his death was shared on the band's page on Facebook. The post read, "Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty..."

Rossington: A 'Free Bird' now

He is survived by his wife Dale and two daughters Mary and Annie. He was born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida, where he met drummer Bob Burns and bassist Larry Junstrom and formed an early version of the OG Lynyrd Skynyrd. Free Bird has become the band's signature song and Rossington's slide guitar made it attain cult status.

Twitter Post

Gary Rossington, guitarist and last surviving original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, has died at age 71.

He played on all 14 Skynyrd studio albums and co-wrote some of their biggest songs, including “Simple Man,” “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Gimme Back My Bullets” and “What’s Your Name.” pic.twitter.com/VSvSHeMXst — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) March 6, 2023