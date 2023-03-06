Entertainment

Confirmed! Janhvi Kapoor to star opposite Jr. NTR in 'NTR30'

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 06, 2023, 11:11 am 1 min read

Janhvi Kapoor's first look picture is out

Jr. NTR is at an all-time career high with the rampant rage, SS Rajamouli's RRR. As fans brace themselves for the star's upcoming projects, NTR 30 is in the buzz as he collaborates with his Janatha Garage director Koratala Siva. The upcoming film is touted to be an action-packed entertainer and is set to be released on April 5, 2024.

Janhvi Kapoor will make her Telugu debut

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is set to make her Telugu debut with NTR 30. The makers shared the first look for Kapoor on her birthday on Monday and going by that the film looks beautifully dark and grotesque. The music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander and it will be a pan-India release. It will be available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

