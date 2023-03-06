Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan suffers rib injury on 'Project K' set

Amitabh Bachchan suffers rib injury on 'Project K' set

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mar 06, 2023, 10:29 am 2 min read

Amitabh Bachchan is currently taking rest at his Mumbai home

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been hurt while shooting for his upcoming movie, Project K, in Hyderabad. The 80-year-old on Sunday informed fans via his blog he suffered a muscle tear to his right rib cage during the incident. He was shooting for an action sequence when he got injured. Currently, Bachchan is recuperating at his Mumbai residence. We wish for his speedy recovery.

Shooting has been canceled; it'll take weeks to recover

"In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured .. rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage," wrote Big B on his blog. He went on to inform his fans that the shooting had to be canceled and that it would "take some weeks" for him to return back to normalcy.

Movement, breathing 'painful' at moment: Bachchan

Bachchan went on to say that a CT scan was performed at Hyderabad's AIG Hospital, and he was experiencing pain when it came to movement and breathing. "Some medication is on also for pain... So all work that was to be done has been suspended and canceled dropped postponed for the moment until healing occurs (sic)," the Gulabo Sitabo actor wrote.

He asked fans not to come to Jalsa today

"I rest at Jalsa (his residence) and am mobile a bit for all the essential activities," Bachchan wrote. "I shall be unable to meet, the well-wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening .. so do not come .. and do inform as much as you can to those that intend coming...All else is well." For the unversed, Bachchan regularly meets fans who throng outside Jalsa.

Know more about 'Project K'

Apart from Big B, Project K stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead. Nag Ashwin's ambitious project locked its January 12, 2024, release date last month. The mega-budget pan-Indian venture, bankrolled by Tollywood's leading production company Vyjayanthi Movies, is reportedly mounted on a whopping Rs. 500 crore budget. So, expectations are huge from this. At present, the film is in its production stage.