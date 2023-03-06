Entertainment

Happy birthday, Janhvi Kapoor: Looking at actor's major upcoming projects

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 06, 2023, 03:30 am 2 min read

Janhvi Kapoor has turned 26. Happy birthday!

Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating her 26th birthday on Monday! She stepped into Bollywood with Dhadak (2018) and has since carved her own identity with films such as Mili, Good Luck Jerry, and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Besides cinematic projects, she constantly stays in the news for her strong Instagram game, too! On her birthday, we take a look at Kapoor's major upcoming projects.

'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi'

Directed by Sharan Sharma, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi will reunite Kapoor with her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao. Backed by Dharma Productions, it is touted as a heart-warming cricket drama and will star Rao as Mahendra, while the name of Kapoor's character is Mahima. Sharma had earlier directed Kapoor in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, too. The film went on floors in May last year.

'Bawaal'

Dangal fame Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal will co-star Varun Dhawan and has been shot extensively outside India in locations such as Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, Krakow, and Warsaw. It is said to be heavy on the VFX and technical front. The action comedy is reportedly the most expensive film of Dhawan's career and is bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It is expected to release around April-May.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Another big-budget commercial mass entertainer in Kapoor's kitty is Ali Abbas Zafar's action spectacle Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which co-stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Sonakshi Sinha. The shooting is currently underway, and the movie is targeting an end-of-the-year release, per reports. Zafar has earlier tasted success in the form of Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan, etc., so there's a lot at stake here, too.

'NTR 30'

Kapoor has also been roped in for NTR 30 (tentative title), which will be fronted by RRR star Jr. NTR. The film is special for Kapoor since it will mark her debut in the Telugu film industry. A pan-Indian film, it will be directed by Koratala Siva. Her mother, the late superstar Sridevi, too, worked extensively in South Indian cinema before foraying into Bollywood.