#NewsBytesExplainer: Understanding showbiz's infamous paparazzi culture through recent examples

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 06, 2023, 01:15 am 2 min read

Being a celebrity and staying in the public eye 24x7 may sound appealing and captivating, but alas, the grass is always greener on the other side. Staying in the public eye 24x7 is a difficult, grueling task that can often have negative ramifications. With shutterbugs clicking one's photos all the time, one's patience also begins to wear thin. Let's understand this paparazzi culture better.

Did you know the name stems from fictional character?

Paparazzi refers to the group of photographers who click the photos of well-known celebrities during public events, film screenings, at gyms, and even cafes and restaurants, among several other places. Sometimes, they work independently, and other times may be employed by a film magazine or news website. The word comes from the movie La Dolce Vita (1960), which featured a film photographer named Paparazzo.

Read about famous photographers Rino Barillari, Ron Galella

The paparazzi culture is as predominant in Hollywood as it is in Bollywood. For instance, Ron Galella, an American photographer, was known as the "Godfather of the US paparazzi culture" and "arguably the most controversial paparazzo of all time." He worked for reputed magazines such as Life, People, and Rolling Stone, among others. Meanwhile, Italian photographer Rino Barillari is dubbed "The King of Paparazzi."

Where do you find all celebrity photos?

Several high-profile people run paparazzi accounts on Instagram and Twitter and, sometimes, also draw flak for "standing in front of gyms, cafes, airports, and actors' homes 24x7." Viral Bhayani, Manav Manglani, Yogesh Shah, and Varinder Chawla are some of the most prominent Indian names. While actors' teams sometimes tip the photographers off, other times, they track the celebrities at the most happening places themselves.

Recently, Alia Bhatt and Saif Ali Khan lambasted photographers

Recently, Alia Bhatt and Saif Ali Khan spoke up about privacy invasion and expressed discomfort about photographers crossing the line. Bhatt's case was especially creepy since two men had climbed onto her neighboring terrace and zoomed in on her while she was in her living room! Separately, Ali Khan politely reprimanded photographers when they flashed cameras at him and his wife at 2 am.

Read Saif Ali Khan's statement post incident