Entertainment

Khloe Kardashian faces lawsuit for 'wrongfully terminating' former household assistant

Khloe Kardashian faces lawsuit for 'wrongfully terminating' former household assistant

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 23, 2023, 01:42 pm 2 min read

Khloe Kardashian is facing lawsuit from ex-household assistant

Are you Keeping Up With the Kardashians? Well this time around, it is Khloe Kardashian, who is making headlines after household assistant Matthew Manhard filed a lawsuit against the reality TV star. The assistant alleged that he was "wrongfully terminated" by the employer after suffering a knee injury. However, Kardashian's legal representative has dismissed all the reports and refuted these claims.

Kardashian was accused of not paying overtime and legal breaks

"Working for Khloe Kardashian was a total nightmare," stated Manhard who worked for Kardashian from January 2019 until November 2022. According to the lawsuit, Kardashian fired him after he sustained a knee injury, that put him on the shelf. He also claimed that the TV star kept him so busy that he often couldn't take breaks, and also wasn't paid for overtime.

Kardashian's legal representative claimed otherwise

Kardashian's legal representative repudiated all the claims, "It's unfortunate to learn that a former employee would choose to go this route. The household assistant was properly classified and compensated for his role." As for his leave, they stated, "Toward the end of his employment, he was on a leave of absence for an extended period and the role eventually needed to be replaced."

'We will not tolerate false accusations; prove it frivolous lawsuit...'

According to the legal representative, Manhard is after Kardashian's money, as he claimed that she has violated a bunch of California labor laws. Reportedly, Kardashian's legal spokesperson elaborated that they will not tolerate any false accusations and will prove that this is a frivolous lawsuit. To note, in the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Manhard claimed that he incurred a knee injury in May 2022.

Kardashians' endless legal troubles

Kardashian's lawsuit is the latest legal hiccup for the widely famous family. Kardashian's sister, Kim Kardashian, was accused last year of failing to pay the wages of her former gardening and maintenance employees. In recent years, their brother Rob Kardashian also faced several lawsuits, including one from his ex-partner, Blac Chyna, who accused him of assault and battery.