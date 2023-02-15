Entertainment

Before Berlin Film Festival premiere, Alicia Silverstone's 'Perpetrator' first-look out

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 15, 2023, 06:02 pm 1 min read

'Perpetrator' first-look is out

Jennifer Reeder-directed Perpetrator starring Alicia Silverstone is set to premiere at Berlin Film Festival. The first look of the film has been revealed now. The feminist horror movie will be screened in the panorama section of the film festival which commences on Thursday. Reeder is one of the most adept filmmakers who has been also hailed by Academy Award winner Bong Joon-ho.

Crux of the upcoming film

The upcoming film revolves around an impulsive teenager who is sent to live with her Aunt Hildie (Silverstone). The teenager experiences a radical metamorphosis on her 18th birthday and several things go wrong. The cast also includes Kiah Mckirnan, Melanie Liburd, Christopher Lowell, and Ireon Roach, among others. It is bankrolled by Gregory Chambet of WTFilms and Derek Bishé of Divide/Conquer.

