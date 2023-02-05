Entertainment

Actor couple Rose Leslie and Kit Harington are expecting their second child together, as per Page Six. Harington announced their pregnancy on the latest episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, in 2021. They rose to fame with HBO's fantasy series Game of Thrones in which Harington donned Jon Snow's character whereas Leslie played Ygritte.

Speaking about their pregnancy on the show, Kit Harington said, "I'm terrified... With the first baby you're like walking through clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for nine months, well—the man is anyway." He added their son will soon get the shock of his life. Jimmy Fallon asked about the kid's reaction, to which Harington said he was too young to understand.

Harington further said, "We're trying to get him (their son) ready for it, we point to Rose's tummy and we say, 'Mommy's baby.' And he points at his tummy and says, 'My baby.'" To recall, back in 2020, Leslie and Harington confirmed that they were expecting their first child. The UK's Make Magazine also carried a cover photo of Leslie with her baby bump.