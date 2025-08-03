Oval Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks this record of Sachin Tendulkar

Star Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has broken a major record previously held by cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar . The young batsman achieved the feat during his 118-run knock in the third innings of the fifth and final Test against England in Manchester. The milestone came as a part of Jaiswal's impressive performance that has already seen him score centuries across different conditions, including West Indies, England, and India.

Milestone achievement Jaiswal surpasses Tendulkar's record With his latest ton, Jaiswal broke Tendulkar's record of most 50-plus scores by an Indian against England at the age of 23. The young batsman now has a total of nine such scores against England, including four centuries and five fifties. Tendulkar had held the record with eight such scores at the same age. Notably, Jaiswal also owns a couple of double-tons against England. The one at the Oval was his second hundred of the series.

Career highlights Jaiswal proves his worth with half-century in final Test Jaiswal has already established himself as a key player for the team with his aggressive batting style and consistency across different conditions. Despite some ups and downs in form during the ongoing series, Jaiswal's record-breaking century in the final Test was a fitting response to critics questioning his performance.

Record pursuit Jaiswal closing in on another record In addition to his impressive run-scoring, Jaiswal has also hit 30 sixes against England in Tests. He is just five short of breaking Viv Richards's record of 34 sixes in Tests against England. The record for most sixes against England in Tests is held by Rishabh Pant with 38 sixes, a mark Jaiswal could surpass in near future.

Information Jaiswal ends up scoring 118 Jaiswal ended up scoring 118 runs from 164 balls with the help of 14 fours and two sixes. He was dismissed in the 65th over of the innings. However, his brilliance meant India finished at 396/10, setting a 374-run target for the Brits.