England vs India: Arshdeep Singh set for Test debut?

According to a report by The Times of India, left arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is all set to make his Test debut for Team India . The report stated that Arshdeep has recovered from his hand injury and bowled at full intensity during an optional net session. He will likely feature in the 5th and final Test against England at The Oval. This means India's bowling combination will see an overhaul.

Replacement Who will Arshdeep replace? Arshdeep could come in as a potential replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the upcoming Oval Test. It was reported that Bumrah will feature in three of the five England Tests. And he has already played at Headingley, Lord's, and Old Trafford. Arshdeep, who has been under the supervision of bowling coach Morne Morkel, could join Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj in the pace attack. Following the Manchester Test, head coach Gautam Gambhir informed that all pacers are good to go.

Information Further changes expected Bumrah, debutant Anshul Kamboj, Siraj, and Shardul Thakur were India's pacers in the Lord's Test. While Arshdeep might replace Bumrah, Kamboj could be swapped with Akash Deep. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who has been on the sidelines, could finally be included in place of Thakur.

Experience Arshdeep's experience in red-ball cricket Notably, Arshdeep has also got a taste of county cricket in the past. He knows how to handle the Dukes ball used in England. Although he has little red-ball experience owing to limited-overs commitments, Arshdeep has done well. In 21 First-Class matches, he has taken 66 wickets at an average of 30.37 and bagged 13 wickets during his Kent stint.