'PRALAY' missile successfully tested by DRDO for second consecutive day

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted two consecutive flight tests of its indigenously developed 'PRALAY' missile. The tests were carried out from Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on July 28 and July 29, respectively. The trials were part of user evaluation exercises to validate both the minimum and maximum range capabilities of this advanced weapon system.

Missile details About the PRALAY short-range ballistic missile PRALAY is a solid-fuel, short-range ballistic missile developed entirely in India. It can carry different types of conventional warheads weighing between 350kg and 700kg. The missile has a strike range of 150km to 500km, making it ideal for targeting enemy logistics hubs, command centers, and airbases. It also features advanced navigation and avionics systems that allow mid-course trajectory adjustments, making interception difficult once launched.

Test outcomes Trials monitored by senior DRDO and military officials The DRDO confirmed that both missiles followed their intended trajectories and hit their respective targets with precision, achieving all test objectives. All subsystems worked as expected, validated by data collected from various tracking sensors deployed by the Integrated Test Range (ITR). These included systems placed on a ship stationed near the impact point. Senior DRDO scientists and representatives from the Indian Army, Air Force were present during these trials.