What's the story

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has set up a fact-finding committee to look into recent student suicides at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University.

The move comes after a Nepalese student was found dead in her hostel room on Thursday, the second such death in three months.

The panel will primarily examine institutional policies, adherence to student welfare standards, and mental health support systems.