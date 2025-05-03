UGC forms panel to investigate student suicides at KIIT University
What's the story
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has set up a fact-finding committee to look into recent student suicides at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University.
The move comes after a Nepalese student was found dead in her hostel room on Thursday, the second such death in three months.
The panel will primarily examine institutional policies, adherence to student welfare standards, and mental health support systems.
Recommendations
UGC committee to suggest improvements
The UGC has asked the committee to submit its report in 10 days. The panel will also suggest measures to "strengthen student safety mechanisms and institutional accountability."
Former Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) vice chancellor Nageshwar Rao heads the committee. Other members include Shashikala Wanjari (VC, NIEPA), HCS Rathore (ex-VC, Central University of South Bihar), and Sunita Siwach (UGC joint secretary), the coordinating officer.
Ongoing investigation
Odisha police investigating student suicides
Odisha police are looking into the circumstances leading to the recent student suicides.
A police officer said, "Though preliminary investigation suggests there might have been a love affair angle to the incident, we are yet to arrive at any conclusion."
The student's parents and brother have reached Bhubaneswar to take her body.
The officer confirmed they have registered a case of unnatural death but have yet to interrogate them.
Diplomatic efforts
Nepal's government seeks thorough investigation
Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba announced that his government was proceeding diplomatically to ensure a proper investigation into the student's death.
Expressing sadness over the incident on X, Deuba said, "The incident of a Nepali student studying at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology University in Odisha being found dead in her hostel room has left us deeply saddened."
Deuba confirmed that talks are on with the Government of India and the Government of Odisha.