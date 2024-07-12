Nepal landslide: 6 Indians missing after buses fall in river
At least six Indians are among over 60 people reportedly missing in Nepal after an accident triggered by a landslide on Friday. Two buses, carrying 65 passengers, were swept into the Trishuli River at Simaltal on the Narayanghat-Mugling road in Chitwan district, approximately 100 kilometers from Kathmandu. The tragic event occurred around 3:30 am, as confirmed by an official statement.
Search operations underway
Twenty-four passengers were aboard the Kathmandu-bound Angel bus, while another 41 were on the Ganpati Deluxe heading to Gaur from Nepal's capital, according to Chitwan district official Khimananda Bhusal. "We are not sure of the total number because the buses could have picked up others on the road," Bhusal told news agency AFP. "The river has swollen and no one else has been found yet," he said.
Nepal PM expresses sorrow over incident
Three passengers from the Ganpati Deluxe bus managed to escape by jumping out of the vehicle. Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" expressed sorrow over the incident and instructed authorities to launch immediate search and rescue efforts. According to reports, landslides and floods have claimed over 90 lives in Nepal since mid-June.