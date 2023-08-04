Pakistan's Seema Haider to contest in 2024 general elections: Report

Politics

Pakistan's Seema Haider to contest in 2024 general elections: Report

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 04, 2023 | 02:23 pm 2 min read

Reports suggests Seema Haider will contest Lok Sabha election in 2024

Pakistan's Seema Ghulam Haider, who entered India illegally via Nepal with her four children to meet her Indian lover Sachin Meena earlier this year, has reportedly received an offer to join a political party. According to the news outlet Aaj Tak, the Republican Party of India (RPI) has approached Haider to contest the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Haider offered chance to become RPI official spokesperson: Report

As per reports, RPI Vice President Masoom Kishore has stated that Haider will be made president of the party's women's wing. Looking at her fluency in English and Hindi, Haider might also be made the party's official spokesperson. Meanwhile, party officials are now allegedly waiting for Haider to get a clean chit in the probe by the security agencies.

Haider to feature in movie? Here's what we know

This new development comes just a couple of days after reports emerged suggesting that the 30-year-old would feature in the movie. According to the Times of India, the Pakistani national has already auditioned for a role in an upcoming movie titled "A Tailor Murder Story." Reportedly, the movie's plot revolves around the murder of Udaipur-based tailor Kanhaiya Lal by some Islamic radicals.

Haider has filed for Indian citizenship

It's worth noting that Haider has reportedly written to Indian President Droupadi Murmu seeking Indian citizenship as she wants to live in India with her now-husband Meena. The 30-year-old, who hails from Pakistan's Sindh province, has claimed that she came to India to live with Meena in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida. The duo met while playing PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG).

SSB suspends personnel who checked Haider's bus at India-Nepal border

Separately, two Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel, who were allegedly responsible for checking the bus on which Haider and her children entered India from Nepal, have been suspended. Head Constable Chandra Kamal Kalita and Inspector Sujit Kumar Verma of the 43rd Battalion of the SSB were suspended over alleged dereliction of duty, sources told news agency PTI on Thursday.

Share this timeline