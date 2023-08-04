Shah available for just 1-day in Parliament for Manipur debate

Politics

Shah available for just 1-day in Parliament for Manipur debate

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 04, 2023 | 12:47 pm 3 min read

Manipur debate: Shah availability confirmed by central government

The central government has reportedly notified Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar that Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah will be available only on the final day of the ongoing Parliament Monsoon Session for discussing the Manipur issue. While the opposition parties continue to demand discussion on the issue, Shah is reportedly ready to respond next Friday (August 11).

Why does this story matter?

After continuous demands for a discussion on the Manipur issue in both houses of Parliament, the opposition is adamant that Prime Minister Narendra Modi respond to the ongoing ethnic violence in the northeastern state. Last week, opposition parties moved a notice of no-confidence against the saffron brigade-led Centre in Parliament to force the prime minister to speak on the matter.

Details on home minister's availability

Speaking to News18, a senior minister revealed, "On Monday, the home minister will be talking on the Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha." "From Tuesday to Thursday, he will be busy as there will be a discussion on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha in which he will be intervening. So the only available date is August 11," added the minister.

INDIA leaders meet in Parliament, seek PM's statement on Manipur

Meanwhile, leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) met in Parliament on Friday and reportedly decided to press ahead with their demand for a statement by the prime minister in both Houses on the ongoing Manipur violence. According to ANI, the INDIA leaders' meeting occurred in the chamber of Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

Visuals of today's meeting

Opposition's priority is their alliance, not Manipur: Shah

Lashing out at the INDIA bloc, Shah on Thursday said that the opposition's priority is to save their alliance, not Manipur. "The opposition is not worried about Manipur. Everyone is talking about the rights of a state," Shah said in the Lok Sabha. "Your (opposition) priority is very clear and you made it clear by your act," he added.

Know more about ongoing Manipur violence

Since a May 3 protest by tribals against Meiteis' Scheduled Tribe (ST) status demand, more than 180 people have reportedly died in Manipur. Meiteis (the state's 53% population) alleged they face troubles due to large-scale illegal Bangladeshi and Myanmarese immigrants. They aren't allowed to settle in the hilly regions currently. Tribal Nagas and Kukis—nearly 40% of the state's population—are concerned regarding their prospects.

Share this timeline