Kuki women protest outside Amit Shah's house amid Manipur violence

Written by Ayushi Goswami Jun 07, 2023, 01:30 pm 2 min read

Many protesters were detained outside Shah's residence, reports said

Amid the ongoing violence in Manipur, several members of the Kuki tribe, including women, staged a protest outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence in New Delhi on Wednesday, reported NDTV. According to reports, many protesters were detained by the police and told they could not hold demonstrations at the site. Only four of them were allowed to enter Shah's house, reports said.

Only Modi, Shah can help us: Protesters

The Times of India reported that the protest was shifted to Jantar Mantar. Members of the Kuki community held placards with the message "Save Kuki Lives" and raised slogans as an appeal to stop the ethnic violence in Manipur. Meanwhile, a woman protester told NDTV, "Only the home minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi can help us."

Shah visited Manipur last week

The protester also stated, "Despite Shah's assurance that peace will be restored, attacks on our community have continued in Manipur. Lives are at stake here." Notably, Shah visited the violence-hit state for four days last week to build confidence and met representatives of all communities and leaders. He had said that the peace and prosperity of Manipur were the central government's top priority.

Nearly 100 people dead in Manipur violence

As per reports, nearly 100 people have died and 310 others have been injured in the ethnic violence in Manipur, which first broke out on May 3. Over 37,000 people have taken shelter in 272 relief camps. The Centre has formed a three-member commission of inquiry to investigate the violent incidents. It will submit its report within six months of the first sitting.

Clashes broke out after protest against Meiteis' demand

Notably, the ethnic violence in Manipur began after a "Tribal Solidarity March" was organized on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The Meitei community accounts for 53% of the state's population, while tribals, Nagas and Kukis, constitute another 40%. The tribal people are concerned that granting the Meiteis ST status will limit their benefits and prospects.