India

PM Modi delivers 1st address in new Parliament after inauguration

PM Modi delivers 1st address in new Parliament after inauguration

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 28, 2023, 02:00 pm 2 min read

PM Narendra Modi has delivered his first address in new Parliament after inauguration

PM Narendra Modi's first address in the new Parliament building is underway after its inauguration on Sunday morning. He reportedly arrived there at around 12:15pm for post-inauguration ceremonies and was received by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Earlier, Modi also installed the historic "Sengol" near the LS speaker's chair. The second leg of the ceremony began with the national anthem in the Lok Sabha.

New Parliament will witness rise of self-reliant India: PM Modi

India has left behind colonial mindset today: Modi

In his maiden address at the new Parliament, PM Modi said, "India has left behind the colonial mindset today." "Some moments in a country's development journey become immortalized. Today, May 28, 2023, the people of India gifted this new parliament building to its democracy. It is symbolic of the wishes and dreams of 140 crore people. This is our temple of democracy," he added.

'Great pride for India', says President Droupadi Murmu

In her special message at the inauguration ceremony, read out by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh Singh, President Droupadi Murmu said that it is a matter of great pride and happiness for the entire country. Meanwhile, LS speaker Birla expressed his gratitude toward PM Modi and praised him, saying that under his leadership, the new Parliament could be built in less than two-and-a-half years.

Watch: Rousing welcome given to PM Modi in Lok Sabha