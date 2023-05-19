Politics

Shifting out of Law Ministry not a punishment: Kiren Rijiju

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 19, 2023, 03:47 pm 3 min read

Kiren Rijiju speaks after removal as Union Law Minister

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday reacted to his recent change in ministry during this week's cabinet shuffle. The union minister described the proceedings as a "routine process," emphasizing that it is not a "punishment for him," but rather a vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Why does this story matter?

While the reason behind Rijiju's removal as the law minister remains unknown, the BJP leader is known to have clashed with the judiciary by publicly criticizing the Supreme Court's collegium structure and labeling it opaque.

During his time as the law minister, Rijiju called for the scrapping of the collegium system and suggested that the Centre have a say in the judges' appointments.

Somebody has to take responsibility: Rijiju

After taking charge as the new Minister of Earth Sciences on Friday, Rijiju said, "This shifting is a routine process. It's the Prime Minister's vision. Somebody has to take the responsibility." "There hasn't been any mistake. It's the opposition's duty to speak against me, let them speak," the union minister was quoted as saying by the news outlet The Indian Express.

Rijiju takes charge as Minister of Earth Sciences

Furthermore, Rijiju also took to Twitter and expressed his delight at being able to take over as the Minister of Earth Sciences. "With great humility, I've taken charge as Minister of Earth Sciences at New Delhi," he said. "Had first briefing meeting with Senior officers & Senior Scientists of the Ministry's various organizations," added the former law minister.

Twitter post by Rijiju

Meghwal replaced Rijiju as law minister

On Thursday, Rijiju was abruptly replaced as the Union Law Minister by Arjun Ram Meghwal in the shuffle. Notably, the minister was elevated to the law ministry with cabinet status last year. It is also worth noting that Rijiju took over as law minister as one of the BJP-led government's most high-profile ministers.

Meghwal to handle law ministry in addition to existing portfolios

According to the official communique, Meghwal will be handling the responsibility as the country's law minister in addition to his existing portfolios. A former Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer and an MP from Rajasthan's Bikaner, the 69-year-old BJP leader has previously held the Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises post as well.

Details on Meghwal's first day as law minister

Since taking charge as the union law minister, Meghwal said on Thursday that he reviewed the works of the ministry by meeting senior officers and other employees of the department. "Today, after taking charge of the Ministry of Law and Justice, reviewed the works of the Ministry by meeting with senior officers and employees of the Justice Department at Jaisalmer House," he tweeted.