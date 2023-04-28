Politics

Sonia Gandhi is a 'vishkanya': Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 28, 2023, 03:29 pm 1 min read

MP Sonia Gandhi is a vishkanya: BJP MLA

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Basanagouda Yatnal called former Congress President and MP Sonia Gandhi a Vishkanya (a venomous maiden), according to the news outlet India Today. Yatnal's comments follow the grand old party president Mallikarjun Kharge's recent "poisonous snake" remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which triggered a strong response from the saffron brigade.

Why does this story matter?

Earlier on Thursday, Kharge had compared PM Modi to a poisonous snake﻿ while addressing a public gathering ahead of the upcoming polls.

Speaking at a rally in Karnataka's Kalaburagi, the Congress president stated, "PM Modi is like a poisonous snake. You might think it's poison or not." "If you lick it, you're dead," he added.