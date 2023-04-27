Politics

Congress President Kharge calls PM Modi 'poisonous snake,' backtracks later

Congress President Kharge calls PM Modi 'poisonous snake,' backtracks later

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 27, 2023, 07:06 pm 1 min read

PM Modi is like a poisonous snake, Kharge said

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday compared PM Narendra Modi to a poisonous snake. Speaking at a rally in Karnataka's Kalaburagi, Kharge said, "PM Modi is like a poisonous snake. You might think it's poison or not. If you lick it, you're dead." However, following harsh criticism for his remarks, the politician backtracked and said he was commenting on the Bharatiya Janata Party's ideology.

BJP demands public apology from Kharge

Per reports, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said Kharge's was "worse than the one given by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi." He was referring to Gandhi's infamous "merchant of death" remark on Modi. Meanwhile, BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje demanded a public apology from Kharge. After facing backlash, Kharge clarified, "I never said this for Modi, what I said was BJP's ideology is like a snake."