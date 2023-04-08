India

Telangana: Modi inaugurates new Vande Bharat Express, Rs. 11,300cr-worth projects

PM Narendra Modi has flagged off a new Vande Bharat Express and launched several highway projects in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Telangana on Saturday in a first political push to gain power in the southern state ruled by CM K Chandrashekar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). He also inaugurated projects worth around Rs. 11,300 crore, including the All India Institute Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bibinagar, besides flagging off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express in Hyderabad.

Why does this story matter?

With the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections set to take place later this year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gradually starting the campaigning process in the southern state.

Elections for the 119-member Assembly are expected to take place by end of this year.

Notably, KCR on Saturday reportedly skipped the receiving ceremony of PM Modi again as he did several times in the past.

BJP public meetings led by Modi in Hyderabad

The BJP's Telangana unit organized a public meeting for PM Modi on Saturday to boost the saffron party's vote bank in Hyderabad, as per PTI. The public meeting has reportedly seen the participation of thousands of people, including BJP workers, youth leaders, and public delegations. Earlier on Saturday, Modi arrived at Hyderabad Airport, where Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan and BJP leaders welcomed him.

PM Modi flagged off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express

PM Modi on Saturday flagged off the prestigious Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, which will connect Hyderabad with the abode of Lord Venkateswara, Tirupati. He also laid the foundation stone for the modernization of the Secunderabad Railway Station—the makeover project worth Rs. 720 crore is aimed at providing world-class amenities and an aesthetically designed iconic station building.

Watch: PM flaggs off Vande Bharat Express

Other prestigious projects launched by Modi

According to reports, Modi also launched 13 new Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) services in the Hyderabad-Secunderabad twin city region to provide a fast and comfortable mode of transport to people. He also dedicated the doubling and electrification of the Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar railway line project to the country. The project, spanning over 85 kilometers, was completed at a cost of nearly Rs. 1,410 crore.

Modi laid foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar

The prime minister also laid the foundation stone for AIIMS Bibinagar, Hyderabad, at a public ceremony at the city's Parade Ground. Modi also dedicated the Union Transport Ministry's several National Highway projects to be completed at a cost of more than Rs. 7,850 crore. After his Hyderabad visit, he will leave for Chennai, Tamil Nadu, for his one-day visit there.

