Instagram Reel gone wrong: Teen hit by train, critically hurt

Written by Prateek Talukdar Sep 05, 2022, 08:40 pm 2 min read

The teen's friend recording the video can be heard warning him of the approaching train.

A Class 11 student who was reportedly trying to make an Instagram Reel while walking along a railway track got hit by a train near Telangana's Kazipet Railway Station. He was critically hurt and is currently being treated at MGM Hospital, Warangal. However, he is reportedly out of danger now. He was spotted on the track by a railway guard who called the ambulance.

Details Teen wanted train in background of video

The boy, identified as Chintakula Akshay Raju (17), was apparently trying to capture the train speeding past in the background of the Instagram Reel being filmed by his friend near the Kazipet Railway Station in Hanamkonda district. His friend could be heard in the video warning about the train approaching. But Raju doesn't heed the warning, and the train slings him to the ground.

Twitter Post Trigger Warning: Take a look at the viral video

The impact The video has gone viral

Furthermore, Raju's limbs could be seen getting dislocated by the force as he spins and falls to the ground. His friend filming the video then rushes to check on him. Another person was also reportedly recording it on his phone. The shocking video has been doing rounds on social media, with a few netizens demanding all those involved in filming the video be booked.

Previous incidents Unfortunately, such accidents are frequent

Unfortunately, incidents where youngsters go to extreme lengths for selfies or videos for social media aren't rare. In May 2022, a 16-year-old died after a train hit her on a railway bridge in Kerala. In April, a 16-year-old boy was electrocuted to death atop a railway engine in Madhya Pradesh. In Tamil Nadu, a train mowed down three youngsters making a Reel in April.