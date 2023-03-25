Politics

Don't care about disqualification, jail; will keep fighting: Rahul Gandhi

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Mar 25, 2023, 05:35 pm 3 min read

Will keep fighting, says Rahul Gandhi after being disqualified from Lok Sabha

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked the Centre and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting he wasn't afraid of and did not care about being jailed or disqualified as a member of the Parliament. Gandhi's remarks came at a press conference just a day after the Wayanad MP was disqualified from the Lok Sabha following his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

Why does this story matter?

Notably, the case against the former Congress president was filed in a court in Gujarat's Surat, the heartland of the saffron brigade.

Even before Gandhi's Lok Sabha disqualification, the BJP also called for the Congress leader's suspension from the House for allegedly slandering India during his recent visit to the United Kingdom (UK), where he allegedly claimed that Indian democracy was in danger.

Not interested in anything but truth: Gandhi

Claiming he isn't scared of being disqualified from Lok Sabha or being prisoned, Gandhi remarked, "I don't care." He added, "I am not interested in anything but the truth. I only speak the truth, it is my work...I will keep doing it even if I get disqualified or get arrested. This country has given me everything, and that is why I do this."

Will keep fighting for country, says Congress leader

Raking up the Adani Group-Hindenburg Research issue, Gandhi said, "I have been disqualified because the prime minister (Narendra Modi) is scared about my next speech, and I have seen it in his eyes. That is why, first, the distraction and then the disqualification." "It does not matter if I am inside the Parliament or not. I will keep fighting for the country," he added.

'Won't be silenced'

Have family-like relationship with people of Wayanad: Gandhi

While speaking about his former Lok Sabha constituency, Gandhi said, "I share a relationship like family with the people of Wayanad. I will write a letter to the people of Wayanad." "Modi ji said to BJP leaders that you have to divert attention. They are scared of PM Modi," the former Congress president was quoted as saying by India Today.

Here's why Gandhi lost Wayanad constituency

The Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency fell vacant in Kerala and will likely see a bypoll by September after Gandhi was disqualified as a member of the Parliament (MP) on Friday. As per the Representation of the People Act's Section 151A, bypolls to vacant Parliament and state legislature seats must take place within six months from when they fall vacant.

Details on 2019 defamation case against Gandhi

While PM Modi was running for a second prime ministerial term in 2019, during an election campaign, Gandhi remarked in Karnataka's Kolar district, "Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi... How come all the thieves have Modi as a common surname?" A BJP legislator from Surat, named Purnesh Modi, took offense to his remarks and filed a complaint, accusing Gandhi of defaming the Modi community.

