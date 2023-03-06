Politics

China inside our territory; Centre dismisses opposition questions: Rahul Gandhi

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Mar 06, 2023, 02:45 pm 3 min read

Rahul Gandhi launched a fresh attack on Centre over Chinese intrusion

Senior Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government alleging that it has eliminated the concept of opposition in the country and the Parliament. Addressing the Indian diaspora in Hounslow, London, on Sunday, Gandhi claimed China intruded into the Indian territory, but the opposition parties were not allowed to question the government about it.

Gandhi's remarks came days after he addressed a gathering at Cambridge University and claimed that democracy in India was under attack and many politicians, including himself, were under surveillance.

Ahead of the upcoming general election, Congress has been on the offensive against the BJP over issues like the alleged Chinese intrusion, the BBC documentary on Narendra Modi, and the Adani Group-Hindenburg Research controversy.

Concept of opposition eliminated in India: Gandhi

In Hounslow, stepping up his attack on the Centre, Gandhi said, "The government doesn't allow the concept of opposition in the country. The same thing happens in Parliament." "The fact that Chinese sitting inside our territory when we raise these questions, we are not allowed to raise them in the house ... in fact, it's a shame," he added.

'This is not India all of us are used to'

"Our country is an open country, where we take pride in our intelligence and respect each other. This has been destroyed... It is not India all of us are used to... So we decided to do Bharat Jodo Yatra," Gandhi said, addressing the Indian diaspora.

Strange that an Indian political leader can give a talk in Cambridge, Harvard but not in an Indian university.



Govt does not allow any idea of opposition to be discussed. It is not an India all of us are used to. @RahulGandhi addresses Indian diaspora at Hounslow in London. pic.twitter.com/bavzHqErsE — Congress (@INCIndia) March 5, 2023

Gandhi slams EAM S Jaishankar over 'stronger China' remarks

Gandhi further termed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's comments on China being "stronger" as cowardice. Alluding to the Hindutva idealogue Savarkar's book, he stated cowardice is at the core of the BJP-RSS philosophy, and it is instilled in their concept not to fight someone stronger. In that sense, Gandhi claimed, India should not have battled the British, who were far stronger, and won independence.

'Not allowed to talk about real issues'

In addition, Gandhi stated that the most pressing challenges in India were unemployment, price rise, and violence against women, among others. He stated that women in the country were very scared to even walk on the streets alone. The Congress MP claimed that Indian politicians are allowed to talk about such issues at Cambridge and Harvard universities, but not at an Indian university.

Gandhi's veiled attack on Gautam Adani over fraud allegations

Taking a swipe at billionaire businessperson Gautam Adani and his conglomerate Adani Group—accused of accounting fraud by the Hindenburg Research—Gandhi said, "One or two business people control pretty much every business. He has become famous lately. It's at the expense of the Indian people." "One person is making...money because of his political connections," he claimed, slamming the Indian media for not showing the truth.

Gandhi to conclude his UK visit this week

Gandhi is on a week-long trip to the United Kingdom, where he will also attend closed-door discussions on big data and democracy, as well as India-China ties, at Cambridge University. He will complete his tour later this week with an event in the House of Commons complex organized by the UK Opposition Labour Party's veteran MP of Indian origin, Virendra Sharma.