India

Manish Sisodia accused of 'spying'; Home Ministry gives prosecution sanction

Manish Sisodia accused of 'spying'; Home Ministry gives prosecution sanction

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Feb 22, 2023, 10:55 am 3 min read

Home Ministry has given its approval to prosecute Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in snooping case

More trouble seems to be brewing for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved prosecution sanction against the party leader and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the 2015 Feedback Unit (FBU) snooping case. However, the Delhi government and AAP have called the allegations "completely bogus" and politically motivated.

Why does this story matter?

The development comes as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is already investigating Sisodia in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

In the snooping case, the agency accused Sisodia of unlawfully spying on politicians through a feedback unit.

Notably, the AAP founded the unit after it came to power in Delhi in 2015, and Sisodia was appointed as its in-charge.

MHA gives go-ahead for Manish Sisodia's prosecution by CBI

The MHA reportedly sanctioned Sisodia's prosecution in the snooping case in a letter on February 17, according to The Indian Express. The order came after Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena had already approved the CBI's request to prosecute Sisodia on February 9 and forwarded it to MHA. The CBI had sought sanction to register an FIR against Sisodia in the case.

CBI accused Delhi Deputy CM of spying on politicians, others

The CBI has alleged that Sisodia, as head of the Delhi government's vigilance department, directed the FBU to spy on different ministries, opposition political parties, entities, and individuals without legislative or judicial oversight. The agency claimed that the case also pertains to allegedly illegal or unaccounted-for expenditure in the name of the "Secret Service Fund" allocated to the FBU.

AAP calls allegations 'bogus,' politically motivated

Soon after the case was initiated by the CBI, AAP denied the allegations as "completely bogus" and "politically motivated." "Till now, CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Delhi Police have registered so many cases against us. About 163 cases have been registered against us. However, the BJP has not been able to prove even a single case," the party had said, per Hindustan Times.

BJP-led Centre was unable to prove allegations: AAP

"About 134 of these cases have been dismissed by the courts and in the rest of the cases also, BJP central government has not been able to provide any evidence. These all cases are politically motivated," the AAP had argued.

Sisodia under radar in Delhi Liquor Policy case too

Sisodia is already facing charges in the Delhi Liquor Policy case and has been summoned by the CBI. On Delhi L-G's orders, the CBI is investigating claims against the AAP administration for issuing liquor licenses in lieu of kickbacks to the party under the now-scrapped Excise Policy 2021-22. Sisodia has been named as one of the accused but didn't appear in the CBI's chargesheet.