Modi's 'Nehru surname' jibe: Priyanka Gandhi's son dragged into row

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Feb 11, 2023

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders dragged Priyanka Gandhi's son into PM Narendra Modi's Nehru surname row

While the controversy over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark on the Gandhi family's surname continues, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dragged Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's son, Rehan, into it. Claiming Rehan was using his maternal grandfather Rajiv Gandhi's surname, BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya has now questioned why the Gandhi family was afraid of using Jawaharlal Nehru's surname.

Why does this story matter?

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched an attack on PM Modi over the Adani-Hindenburg Research controversy.

He accused Modi of favoring Gautam Adani's conglomerate by manipulating rules, facilitating him to monopolize several business sectors.

Gandhi called for an investigation into the allegations of fraud against Adani.

Replying to the allegations, however, Modi criticized the Opposition and took a jibe at the Gandhi family.

BJP leaders launch fresh attack on Gandhi family over surnames

Referring to Priyanka's son Rehan, Malviya on Friday tweeted, "If Priyanka Vadra's son Rehan can write his name as Rehan Rajiv Gandhi (in an attempt to usurp the legacy of his maternal grandfather), then why does no one in the family use Nehru surname? Ashamed?" Meanwhile, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, a BJP leader from Andhra Pradesh, also questioned the Gandhis family on Twitter, mentioning Rehan.

'Ghandy not Gandhi is the surname': BJP Spokesperson Amit Malviya

Ghandy and not Gandhi is the surname. He is Rahul Ghandy and not Gandhi. Also If Priyanka Vadra’s son Rehan can write his name as Rehan Rajiv Gandhi (in an attempt to usurp the legacy of his maternal grandfather) then why does no one in the family use Nehru surname? Ashamed? pic.twitter.com/GaqT6CRrTF — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 10, 2023

Congress's sharp reaction to PM Modi's remarks

According to Hindustan Times, the Congress attacked PM Modi on Friday over his Nehru surname remarks and termed them against Indian culture. "Someone who is sitting [in] such a responsible position does not know or understand the culture of India...will speak like this," Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala said. "You can ask any person in the country, who uses maternal grandfather's surname?" he asked.

What exactly did PM Modi say in Parliament?

On Thursday, Modi addressed Rajya Sabha in response to a motion of thanks on the President's address to Parliament amid slogans of "Modi, Adani bhai bhai" by the Opposition. During the address, he taunted the Gandhi family, asking why they were afraid of using the Nehru surname. To recall, his remarks came a day after firing a salvo at the Opposition in Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi's attack on PM Modi

On Tuesday, Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Modi and Adani over the fraud allegations against the Adani Group. He alleged Adani's net worth increased from $8 billion to $140 billion during Modi's tenure. Moreover, the Opposition demanded a discussion over the issue as share prices of the state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and State Bank of India (SBI) were also impacted.

What do we know about Adani row?

The US-based Hindenburg Research, in its report "How the world's 3rd richest man is pulling the largest con in corporate history," accused Adani Group of stock manipulation and accounting fraud, among others. Following the accusations, the conglomerate's shares have fallen by roughly $100 billion. The government-owned LIC and SBI, which had invested in Adani Group, also faced a slump in their share prices.