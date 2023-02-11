Politics

Delhi L-G removes two AAP nominees from power discom boards

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Feb 11, 2023, 12:15 pm 1 min read

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Saturday removed two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government nominees from the boards of private power distribution companies (discoms), NDTV reported. The two members who have been dismissed include AAP spokesperson Jasmine Shah and Naveen ND Gupta, the son of AAP MP ND Gupta. Reportedly, they have been removed over their illegal appointment and alleged misconduct as nominees.

Removed members benefited private companies, allege officials

Officials reportedly claimed that the removed AAP nominees colluded with private representatives on boards of Anil Ambani-owned discoms, benefiting them to the tune of Rs. 8,000 crore, as per The Tribune. The L-G's order said the AAP nominees would be replaced by the Finance Secretary, Power Secretary, and managing director (MD) of Delhi Transco as the government representatives on these Ambani and Tata-owned discoms.