Who is Smriti Irani's son-in-law Arjun Bhalla

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 10, 2023, 01:45 pm 2 min read

Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle Irani is now married to Arjun Bhalla. Here's all you need to know about him

Union cabinet minister Smriti Irani and her husband Zubin Irani's daughter Shanelle Irani got hitched to Arjun Bhalla in a lavish ceremony held at Khimsar Fort on Thursday (November 9). Bhalla and Shanelle had gotten engaged in December 2021. Notably, Shanelle is Zubin's daughter from his first marriage with Mona Irani. Here's everything you need to know about the Irani family's son-in-law Bhalla.

Bhalla holds an LLB and an MBA degree

Per media reports, Bhalla is an NRI and primarily resides in Canada with his parents Sunil and Shabina Bhalla, and a younger brother. He completed his schooling at St. Robert Catholic High School in Ontario and subsequently went on to pursue his LLB degree from the University of Leicester, United Kingdom. In addition to that, his academic credentials also include an MBA degree.

Bhalla has been professionally associated with Apple Inc.

There is limited information available in the public domain about Bhalla's professional engagements, but several reports point toward the fact that he has worked with Apple Inc. While his personal Instagram account is private, it mentions a link to his public account (@awayfromtheshade) where Bhalla chronicles his travels across countries such as Japan, Estonia, France, Canada, India, USA, Portugal, and Turkey, among others.

Bhalla met Shanelle in the UK for the first time

Shanelle and Bhalla reportedly first met each other in the UK and the sparks that flew between them eventually culminated in marriage. In December 2021, Bhalla went down on one knee to propose to Shanelle at a picturesque location, and the dreamy photo was shared by Irani. Her Instagram account is also testimony to the affectionate bond Bhalla shares with the entire Irani family.

Take a look at the filmy proposal here!

What does Shanelle do?

Shanelle graduated from Government Law College in Mumbai and further received her LLM degree from the Georgetown University Law Centre, Washington DC. Per reports, she is an associate in the Litigation/Controversy Department and is a member of the International Arbitration Practice Group. Interestingly, superstar Shah Rukh Khan once revealed that he has been friends with Zubin since childhood and had chosen Shanelle's name.