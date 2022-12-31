Entertainment

Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher visit cricketer Rishabh Pant in hospital

Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher visit cricketer Rishabh Pant in hospital

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 31, 2022, 04:57 pm 2 min read

Actors Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor met Rishabh Pant at Dehradun's Max hospital on Saturday

After cricketer Rishabh Pant met with a horrific car accident early on Friday, Bollywood actors Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor visited him at the hospital on Saturday. Pant reportedly suffered multiple injuries and is undergoing treatment at Max Hospital in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Kher, while talking to the media, said that they both went to meet him as fans.

Pant is much better: Kher

Anupam Kher told the media that after he and Kapoor learned about Pant's accident, they decided to meet him as "common citizens." "We met his mother...he is much better, his spirits are very high, and the blessings of the whole of India are with him, so he will get well soon. We met his relatives, all is good, we made them laugh," Kher said.

Kapoor appeals to everyone to pray for Pant

Anil Kapoor also told reporters the batter-wicketkeeper is doing fine and requested everyone to pray for his speedy recovery. "He is in high spirits...he should be fine, we also met his mother and relatives, all are very good. Whoever is watching this I would like to appeal that, pray for him, so that he recovers soon and we will see him playing," he said.

Pant had a narrow escape with death

The cricketer was traveling to Delhi from Roorkee to surprise his mother, said reports. His car rammed into a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway and later caught fire. He was rushed to a hospital in Roorkee by a Haryana Roadways bus driver and conductor in the "golden hour." Later, Pant was shifted to the Dehradun hospital.

Pant sustained multiple injuries

As per reports, the MRI scans of Pant's spinal cord and brain have returned as "normal." He suffered multiple injuries in the accident. According to the BCCI's statement, "Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back."