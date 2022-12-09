Lifestyle

Stylish jewelry ideas for different guests at weddings

Stylish jewelry ideas for different guests at weddings

Written by Sneha Das Dec 09, 2022, 02:34 pm 3 min read

These jewelry ideas will make the guests stand out in the wedding

The wedding day is not only a monumental day in the couple's lives but also in their parents, relatives, friends, and siblings' lives. As guests or relatives try to look their best with beautiful clothing, jewelry plays an important role among female attendees as well. Here are five jewelry ideas for women at weddings by Milind Sharma, co-founder of Mabel.

layered or collared necklaces for the bride's mother

A wedding day is very important for the bride's mother as she sees her little girl get married and start a new chapter in her life. She must look elegant and graceful flaunting a classy outfit and statement jewelry pieces, without overdoing it. The would-be mother-in-law can choose a collared or layered pearl antique necklace. A collared jadau jewelry set will also look sophisticated.

Kundan jewelry for cousins or sisters of the bride

The bride's cousins and sisters are the stars of the function with their beautiful performances. They should look their best to set the mood for celebrations. Being the life of the party, this gang should opt for statement kundan jewelry sets to flaunt a lustrous look. Kundan is a jewelry style in which gemstones or uncut glass are set against a gold frame.

Oxidized silver jewelry ensembles for bridesmaids

The tribe of the bride is her pride. Therefore the bridesmaids must wear glam and gorgeous outfits and complement their overall look with bohemian and modern ethnic jewelry pieces. They can go for statement earrings and rings in jadau or choose oxidized silver jewelry ensembles to rock a more contemporary look. Oxidized jewelry will give an antique look, but with a modern touch.

Statement chokers or hair bands for friends or fashion influencers

If your friends are Instagram fashion influencers, then they are sure to make a statement wherever they go. They can go for trending statement chokers paired with a ring or massive earrings. This will offer a chic yet minimal edge to their overall look. They can also convert the choker into a hairband in case they are going for a super-embellished and glam look.

Statement earrings and cocktail rings for guests

If you are to attend a wedding of a not-so-close relative or someone you barely know, then pairing your pretty outfit with a pair of statement earrings and a cocktail ring will do the trick and make you stand out. Or, go for shiny danglers, classic chaanbalis, gold coin jhumkas, or even a statement ring with gold or silver detailing to complete the look.