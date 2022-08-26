Lifestyle

Here are a few fashion tips for skinny girls

These fashion tips can make skinny girls feel more confident.

Calling all skinny beauties who often struggle to make the right fashion choices. Let your worries take a back seat as here are some incredibly stunning and trendy fashion tips that can help you look your beautiful best. From fabric and fit to style and colors, here's everything you need to flaunt a jaw-dropping look. All set? Well, let's check out some fashion tips.

Move over B&W Go for bright color clothes

Black and white are popular outfit color choices, however, they don't always suit all body types. Try to avoid black clothes as they can make you look thinner by creating an optical illusion. Instead, you should get your hands on some vibrant and bright-colored outfits with prints or textures. A floral-print dress in green color, for instance, is something that can suit you well.

Stripes Vertical stripes are a complete no-no

If you are on the skinnier side, then avoid wearing outfits that have vertical stripes on them. Vertical stripes play a trick on the eyes, making people who wear them look slimmer and taller. Instead, opt for horizontal-striped clothes to create the opposite effect. You can also opt for printed jeans with abstract patterns to complement your body type.

Dresses Avoid body-hugging dresses and mid-waist belts

Body-con dresses tend to take the actual shape of your body, making you look thinner. These dresses flatter hourglass body types by emphasizing the curvatures of the figure. Instead, opt for flared printed dresses with puffy sleeves for a fuller look. Avoid mid-waist belts as well since they make you look skinnier. You can wear low-waist belts to balance your look.

Jeans and scarves Avoid skinny jeans and try some scarves

Thin girls when wearing skinny jeans can make them look more slim and narrow. So swap your skinny jeans with relaxed and easy-fit ones like flared, bootcut, boyfriend, or straight fit. For your long and slender neck, you can wear a quirky printed scarf to create an illusion. This will make you look less skinny from the top

Footwear Avoid wearing high heels and try layering

We girls love high heels, don't we? However, it may not always come across as a great option for skinny girls as they look taller and more slender. Instead, you can go for flats or boots to balance out your frame. Layer your clothes by throwing on a jacket or a chunky statement neckpiece to create an illusion of curves and fullness.