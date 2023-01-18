India

Reports allege BJP's Tejasvi Surya opened flight exit, Opposition reacts

Written by Prateek Talukdar Jan 18, 2023, 10:43 am 3 min read

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya allegedly opened the emergency exit door of an IndiGo flight headed from Chennai to Tiruchirapalli, delaying it by over two hours

After reports alleged that BJP MP from South Bengaluru, Tejasvi Surya, accidentally opened the emergency exit of an IndiGo flight, the Congress slammed the party for 'hiding' the incident. In a statement, the airline, without revealing the passenger's identity, stated that a passenger onboard flight 6E 7339 from Chennai to Tiruchirapalli accidentally opened the emergency exit during the boarding process, delaying the flight's departure.

Why does this story matter?

Recently, a series of reports about passenger misconduct on airplanes have grabbed the headlines. Most notable is the case of a man urinating on a co-passenger on an Air India international flight in November.

However, the incident was reported nearly a month later, which highlighted negligence on the part of the cabin crew and the airline trying to sweep it under the carpet.

Passenger in question "apologized immediately": IndiGo

As per IndiGo's statement, the incident is reportedly from December 10, and the passenger immediately apologized after opening the emergency exit. As per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), the incident was logged and mandatory engineering checks were performed leading to the flight's departure being delayed by over two hours. Surya was reportedly traveling with BJP's Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai.

DGCA says incident duly reported, AAI contradicts

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed the incident, saying that it appeared to be a mistake. It added that the incident was duly reported and no safety was compromised as the crew took all necessary action. However, sources from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) office in Chennai said that the airline didn't report the incident to them.

Flight delayed by more than 2 hours

The Tiruchirapalli-bound IndiGo flight 6E 7339 was scheduled to take off at 10:05 am, but Surya, who was seated near the emergency exit, pulled the door release lever while the plane was taxiing. Following this, all passengers were deboarded and a thorough inspection was conducted, after which the flight took off from Chennai at 12:27 pm and arrived at 1:23 pm.

Surya's office hasn't reacted to the allegations yet

The BJP VIP Brats !



How dare the airline complain?



Is it the norm for the BJP power elite?



Did it compromise passenger safety?



Ohhh!

U can’t ask questions about BJP’s entitled VIP’s !https://t.co/BbyJ0oEcN6 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) January 17, 2023

Opposition calls BJP "entitled", demands DGCA take action

Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala taunted the BJP by terming them "entitled" and "VIP brats." Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi questioned if IndiGo reported the incident to the DGCA and called on the authorities to take suo moto cognizance of the incident. Citing a News Minute report, she said DGCA was unaware of the violation, and demanded it to serve a notice to IndiGo.